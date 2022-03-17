Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 360,559 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up 1.3% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.