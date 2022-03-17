Brokerages Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) PT at $63.40

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $58,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

