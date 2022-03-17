MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from MotorCycle’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.95.
MotorCycle Company Profile
