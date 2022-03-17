Analysts Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) PT at $100.22

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

