Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) PT at $446.20

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.20.
MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
MLM opened at $379.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $312.42 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.
