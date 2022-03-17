Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.