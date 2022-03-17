Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 475 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

