SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of SOPH opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. Equities analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 796,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,889,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

