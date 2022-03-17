Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,525,000 after buying an additional 237,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,612,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 115,178 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,378,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 676,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter.

DFAS stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

