Oppenheimer Weighs in on McDonald’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

McDonald’s stock opened at $238.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.17. The company has a market capitalization of $177.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,263,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,976,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 168,314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,120,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

