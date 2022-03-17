Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 249,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 87,234 shares of company stock valued at $490,497. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

