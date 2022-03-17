Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESI stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

