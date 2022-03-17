Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $8.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.50.

NYSE:MTN opened at $267.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.01 and a 200 day moving average of $311.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

