agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for agilon health in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. agilon health has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $44.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

In other news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,848.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

