Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.81). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $862.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

