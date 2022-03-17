Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.

Shares of NAPA opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

