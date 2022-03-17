Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.
Shares of NAPA opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
