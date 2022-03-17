Piper Sandler Comments on The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

STKS opened at $10.75 on Thursday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.52.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $4,260,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,914,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 185,087 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 155,972 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

