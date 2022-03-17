Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Issues Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $210.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

