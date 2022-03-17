Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
