Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Semtech by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Semtech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Semtech by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

