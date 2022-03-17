Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.2% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $219.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

