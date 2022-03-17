Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives $71.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMMNY shares. Societe Generale raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SMMNY stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

