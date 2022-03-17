Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Purchases $19,075.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) Director Alan B. Howe purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $19,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 675,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 307,074 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

