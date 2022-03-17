Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Todd Burdick Sells 2,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.26, for a total transaction of C$20,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$520,746.30.

TSE:PEY opened at C$10.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$12.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

