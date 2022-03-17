Morgan Colby Wood Purchases 940 Shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) Director Morgan Colby Wood purchased 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.43 per share, with a total value of $22,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

