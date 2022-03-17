iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 82,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,775.3% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 40,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $201.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.