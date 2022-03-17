Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $340.32 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.25 and its 200 day moving average is $372.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

