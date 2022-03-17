Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Cut to £138 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from £155 ($201.56) to £138 ($179.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($207.93) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($221.07) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($212.61) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a £138 ($179.45) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £151.24 ($196.67).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 9,210 ($119.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £104.75 and a 200-day moving average price of £121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £16.18 billion and a PE ratio of -38.83. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,600 ($98.83) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($255.93).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

