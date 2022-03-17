Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.27) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 661.40 ($8.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 28.04. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 540.50 ($7.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 857 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 662.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 713.36.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

