Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.18.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$62.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$70.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other Methanex news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at C$947,660.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

