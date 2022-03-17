Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

AUTL stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $294.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 875,067 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 171,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 86,953 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

