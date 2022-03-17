Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Issued By KeyCorp

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XEL. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

XEL stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after acquiring an additional 307,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 110,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,988,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,873,000 after acquiring an additional 134,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

