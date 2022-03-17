Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Reduced by Truist Financial

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NYSE:CHH opened at $143.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.43. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $157.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

