Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Edison International’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

