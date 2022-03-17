Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 345,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 711,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 505,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 253,387 shares during the period. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.72. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.