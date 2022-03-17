Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

