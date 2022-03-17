Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 24.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

NYSE TJX opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

