SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 7.2%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.35 and last traded at $52.35. Approximately 4,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 434,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.

Several research analysts have commented on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,563,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,850.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after buying an additional 386,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,861,000 after buying an additional 374,608 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after buying an additional 331,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 325,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

