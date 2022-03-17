Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.61

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$47.61 and last traded at C$47.73, with a volume of 958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$525.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

