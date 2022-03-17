iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 118,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,239,499 shares.The stock last traded at $33.46 and had previously closed at $34.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXC. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 44,736 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

