FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $166.76

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$166.76 and last traded at C$167.02, with a volume of 50474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$171.92.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$226.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$192.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$223.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.