Analysts Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) PT at $90.75

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43. InMode has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 90.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of InMode by 225.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,845 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.