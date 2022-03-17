Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Rises By 23.4%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

CHEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $37.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

About Check-Cap (Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.