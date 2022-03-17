CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. reduced their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.28. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

