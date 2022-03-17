Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 887,700 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929 in the last ninety days.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRLT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.