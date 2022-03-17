Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

