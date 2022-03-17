Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 510.8% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 41,843 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $75.21 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.