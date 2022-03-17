Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,867,000 after buying an additional 274,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,969,000 after buying an additional 232,356 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

