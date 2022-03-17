Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,968 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 312.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,945,000 after purchasing an additional 702,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $35.37 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,114 shares of company stock worth $935,343. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

