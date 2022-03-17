Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

HGV has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 429.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 69,821 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

