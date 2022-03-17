Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Buys 4,900 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$31,066.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,820,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,538,800.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,520.00.

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$283.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.59. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.51 and a 1-year high of C$7.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

